Hub International Acquires California-Based Foster & Parker Insurance Agency, Inc.

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Foster & Parker Insurance Agency, Inc. (Foster & Parker Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Foster & Parker Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency located in Madera, Oakhurst, and Rancho Cordova, California. Foster & Parker Insurance specializes in home, auto, business, farm, and life & health insurance and risk management solutions. Steve Barsotti, President of Foster & Parker Insurance and staff, will join Hub California. According to Mr. Barsotti, "Working with Hub will allow us to provide significantly more markets, services and resources to our clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

