Hub International Acquires Certain Assets Of Eagle American Insurance Agency, LLC

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Eagle American Insurance Agency, LLC (Eagle) related to Eagle's Mesa, Arizona and Denver, Colorado operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Eagle is a full-service insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, and specializing in manufactured housing, which complements and strengthens Hub's existing capabilities.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

