Hub International Acquires Ontario-Based GMS Insurance Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired GMS Insurance Inc. (GMS Insurance) in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GMS Insurance's Mississauga operations is an independent employee benefits consulting firm providing a complete solution for its clients' retirement and benefit needs. Last year, Hub acquired the affiliated Kitchener, Ontario operations of GMS Insurance. Now with both entities, Hub enhances its services to clients in southwestern Ontario and the greater Toronto area.

"We're excited to unify GMS Insurance under Hub, which demonstrates our commitment to the market as we continue to strengthen our employee benefits capabilities in Canada," said Gregory Belton, Executive Chairman of Hub International Ontario Limited (Hub Ontario). "Together we look forward to offering clients more choices and value."

The GMS Insurance team will join Hub Ontario and report to Mr. Belton.

The move continues to reinforce Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to assemble best-in-class capabilities and entrepreneurial talent across Canada to develop a complete employee benefits and pension solution.

"Joining Hub will give us the opportunity to fully leverage a robust business infrastructure and provide us with a solid foundation to grow," said GMS Insurance management. "Hub has the experience, along with the resources, innovative solutions and services that will help us meet and exceed client expectations."

