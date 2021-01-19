Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Alabama-based Shields Insurance Agency

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Shields Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, Shields Insurance Agency is independently owned and provides innovative solutions tailored to their clients' specific insurance needs, including personal and business.

Bry Shields, CEO of Shields Insurance Agency, will join Hub Gulf South, and report to Shaun Norris, President of the region.

"The addition of Shields Insurance Agency solidifies Hub's position as the leading risk management firm in the South Alabama marketplace," said Mr. Norris. "They are a great addition to our growing team."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

