Hub International Acquires The Assets Of California-Based Blair Jarcik Insurance Agency

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Blair Jarcik Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Novato, California, Blair Jarcik Insurance Agency is a full-service commercial and personal insurance agency. Blair Jarcik, President of Blair Jarcik Insurance Agency, will join Hub California and report to Bryan Costello, San Francisco Bay Area Regional Leader.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

