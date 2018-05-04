Hub International Acquires The Assets Of California-Based Easy Truck Insurance Services, Inc

Headquartered in Vacaville, California, with offices in Hayward, California, Laguna Hills, California, Santa Clara, California and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Easy Truck is a retail truck insurance brokerage that provides services to owner drivers, small fleet and specific large fleets with a nationwide presence, with a primary focus in the western United States. Easy Truck's niche in the trucking industry supports Hub's recent launch of its Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing transportation industry focus and expertise.

The Easy Truck team will join Hub's Transportation Specialty practice. Randy Brousseau, President of Easy Truck, and Brett Moore, Vice President of Easy Truck, will initially report to Karl Klus, COO of the Hub Transportation Specialty practice. Once Easy Truck's integration into Hub is complete, they will report to Julie Armes, EVP of the Hub Transportation Specialty practice.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-acquires-the-assets-of-california-based-easy-truck-insurance-services-inc-300642615.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://WeAreHub.com

http://www.hubinternational.com

