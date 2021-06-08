Hub International Acquires The Assets Of California-Based EnterMedicare Inc.

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of EnterMedicare Inc. (EnterMedicare). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, EnterMedicare has developed a digital educational platform to help make Medicare more transparent, easier to understand and more accessible to the senior population. The technology platform establishes a modern flow of information from insurance carriers, to Medicare consumers, and delivers information from the consumer back to the insurer to improve personalization of products and services, enabling consumers to choose the Medicare options that make the most sense for them.

As client needs continue to evolve, the technology platform will strengthen HUB's digital employee benefits footprint and provide an innovative client experience through a unique and agile system. Dennis Negron, Founder and CEO of EnterMedicare, and the EnterMedicare team will join HUB International's National Employee Benefits Practice.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

