Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Colorado-Based Inter-Mountain Retirement Partners, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Inter-Mountain Retirement Partners, Inc. (MRP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Denver, Colorado and with a second office in Salt Lake City, Utah, MRP provides investment and retirement plan consulting services to corporations, governmental and nonprofit organizations, as well as, serving individual investment clients throughout the region and nationally. MRP works with more than 250 organizations and over 50,000 employees and individuals nationwide. Chad J. Larsen, President and CEO of MRP, has been recognized as 2018 and 2019 Barron's Top Institutional Consultants, 2018; 2019 Financial Times Top 401 Advisors and 2018-2019 PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisors*.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement and investment planning services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for clients. Hub's team of retirement plan advisors provides unbiased guidance and support focused on fiduciary risk management, plan optimization and helping more American workers better prepare for retirement.

"MRP is dedicated to helping clients implement and manage retirement plans that lead to meaningful retirement outcomes for all employees," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "Chad and his entire ownership team and all of their incredible employees are a great addition to the Hub family, and they will help us improve our retirement planning and financial wellness capabilities for our clients and those they care about."

"Joining the Hub Retirement and Private Wealth team will allow us to continue to grow and add valuable services for existing clients that would have been impossible for us to obtain on our own," said Mr. Larsen. "This is a team that I know well, and we are very excited about continuing to drive positive changes in the industry."

Mr. Larsen will join Hub Colorado, working with Mr. Reich and collaborating heavily with Tim Blanchard, President of Hub Colorado.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

*2018 and 2019 Barron's Top Institutional Consultants is based on institutional investment assets overseen and revenue generated, number of clients, number of team members and their regulatory records, advanced professional designations and accomplishments.

2018, 2019 Financial Times Top 401 Advisors Awarded to financial advisors advising at least $75 million in defined contribution (DC) plan assets where DC plans represent at least 20% of total AUM. Graded on several criteria, including growth in DC plans and assets, plan participation rates, experience and industry certifications, and compliance record.

2018-2019PlanAdviser Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisors are selected based solely on quantitative factors, including plan assets and number of plans, as reported directly by nominees.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through MRP, a division of HUB International Investment Services Inc. (MRP), a Registered Investment Advisor. MRP and HUB International are separate and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

