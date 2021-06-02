Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Massachusetts-Based Epstein Financial Group LLC

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Epstein Financial Services LLC and Epstein Financial Group LLC. (Epstein Financial). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Epstein Financial is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing corporate retirement plan consulting, compliance and regulatory guidance, as well as wealth management services. Their significant experience and resources help clients maintain a successful retirement program that will assist their employees to achieve financial security.

Charlie Epstein, Principal and Founder of Epstein Financial, will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth in Hub New England.

"We are excited to deepen our current capabilities with the exceptional marketing and sales expertise of Charlie and his team," said Timm Marini, Hub President of Western New England.

This move continues to strengthen Hub's retirement and wealth management services (Hub RPW) with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

Epstein Financial was represented by the consulting firm Wise Rhino Group for the transaction.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

