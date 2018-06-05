Hub International Acquires Washington, D.C.-Based Flather & Perkins, Inc.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and founded in 1917, Flather & Perkins has a proven track record of expertly handling commercial and personal insurance for a wide variety of nationwide clients including museums, galleries, collections and fine arts dealers. Its brokers have earned the firm a strong reputation because of their in-depth knowledge and experience in this highly specialized field.

"The addition of Flather & Perkins further demonstrates Hub's commitment to industry specialization as we announced earlier this year with our Specialty practices," said Charles Brophy, President and CEO, Regional President, Hub International US East. "Not only does Flather & Perkins excel in the fine arts arena, the company is truly committed to providing unparalleled service, which is well-recognized by their clients."

Bruce Perkins, President of Flather & Perkins will join Hub Mid-Atlantic and report to Norman Breitenbach, President of Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"Our clients can continue to rely on our dedication to providing services that make a difference in their lives and have earned us a widely-respected reputation as an experienced, knowledgeable and hard-working insurance organization," said Perkins. "And they'll gain the added benefits and value from Hub's focus on carrier relationships, program verticals and client resources to ensure we offer our customers the best solutions specific to their business."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

