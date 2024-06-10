HUB INTERNATIONAL ADVANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF MEYERS GLAROS IN INDIANA

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired GMG Group, Inc. and its subsidiary, Meyers Glaros LLC (Meyers Glaros). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Merrillville, Indiana, Meyers Glaros is one of the oldest independently owned insurance brokerages providing commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services.

"Meyers Glaros has a strong reputation in the market, and we are excited to have them join Hub," said Caroly Hofstee, President and CEO of Hub Midwest East. "From their high-performing sales team of specialists to their strong relationships with top insurance providers, they will help us continue to advance our growth strategy in the region."

Managing Partners Matt Glaros and Jeff Meyers, and the Meyers Glaros team will join Hub Midwest East.

"Hub is the perfect strategic partner for us as we look to accelerate our growth into the future," said Glaros. "Joining Hub will give our clients and employees greater resources, expertise and opportunities."

Meyers Glaros will be referred to as Meyers Glaros LLC, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

