HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF ANCO INSURANCE MANAGERS, INC. IN TEXAS

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of ANCO Insurance Managers, Inc. (ANCO Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bryan, Texas with six additional offices, ANCO Insurance is one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the state that has offered solutions for employee benefits, business and personal insurance coverage for more than 150 years. ANCO Insurance currently serves thousands of business and personal clients throughout Texas and beyond and employs more than 150 people.

"We are excited to have ANCO Insurance join Hub," said Martin Yung, President and CEO of Hub Texas. "With their deep knowledge and experience, and their strong long-standing relationships with top insurance carriers, they will help us continue to advance our growth strategy in the region."

Sid Cauthorn, CEO, Ross Gunnels, President, and the ANCO Insurance team will join Hub Texas.

"Hub is the next chapter for us as we look to accelerate our growth in the future," said Gunnels. "We believe joining Hub will give our clients and employees greater cross-sell capabilities, additional resources, expertise and opportunities."

ANCO Insurance will be referred to as ANCO Insurance, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

