HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF 2837932 ONTARIO INC. FROM BRADLEY BEER

Jul 17, 2024

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of 2837932 Ontario Inc. from Bradley Beer (Brad Beer). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in London, Ontario, Canada, Brad Beer has more than two decades of experience in Commercial Insurance, having built professional relationships segmented for automotive dealerships, residential and commercial real estate, residential and commercial builders, and the manufacturing sector. His industry expertise in real estate, hospitality and construction supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Additionally, Brad Beer has deep ties in the London community, having held board positions with London Health Sciences Foundation and recently chairing the Membership Committee at London Hunt & Country Club. Brad Beer continues to remain active with the Ontario Hockey League as an officiating manager.

Brad Beer, Director of Commercial Insurance, and his team will join Hub Ontario.

"We are thrilled to bring Brad and his team to Hub which will further grow and strengthen our commercial presence in London," said Susan Murphy, CEO of Hub Ontario.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

