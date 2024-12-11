HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF OTTER INSURANCE AGENCY, INC IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Otter Insurance Agency, Inc. (Otter Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington, Otter Insurance Agency is an independently owned and locally operated insurance agency providing commercial, auto, home insurance for over 55 years.

"We are excited to partner with Pat and the Otter Insurance team to further expand our client offerings in Western Washington," said Eric Schack, President of Hub Northwest.

Patrick (Pat) Otter, President, and the Otter Insurance Agency team will join HUB Northwest. Otter Insurance Agency will be referred to as Otter Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.

Clear Lake Consulting served as financial advisor to Otter Insurance Agency.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

