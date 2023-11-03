HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF FRANKLIN FINANCIAL GROUP IN MARYLAND

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Franklin Financial Group, LLC and Franklin Investment Group, LLC (collectively, Franklin Financial Group (FFG)). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FFG is a financial services firm that assists businesses and individuals with complex employee benefits, insurance and other financial needs. FFG's experienced professionals advise and guide clients toward their financial goals while navigating today's global business environment to ensure the protection and growth of their wealth.

William Franklin, Haswell Franklin Jr., James Franklin, Henry Franklin, all Managing Principals, and the FFG team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"The Franklin Financial Group team brings amazing depth of experience across retirement plan management, wealth management solutions and employee benefits and insurance. They will be a great presence for us in the Baltimore area," said Hub Retirement and Private Wealth President Joe DeNoyior.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to FFG for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

