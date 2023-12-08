HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS GROUP IN NEW YORK

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Creative Business Solutions Group Inc. (Creative Business Solutions). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Located in Melville, New York, Creative Business Solutions is an employee benefits firm specializing in group health benefits, Medicare plans, ancillary benefits, and property & casualty insurance. President Jason Anker and the Creative Business Solutions team will join Hub Northeast.

Creative Business Solutions was represented by Mystic Capital for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities 
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

