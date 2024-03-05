HUB INTERNATIONAL CONTINUES GROWTH IN MICHIGAN WITH ACQUISITION OF TWO ADDITIONAL FIRMS TO STRENGTHEN COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired A.S. Arbury and Sons, Incorporated (Arbury Insurance Agency) and the assets of Michelle L. Everett, Inc. (Michigan Insurance Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Midland, Michigan, Arbury Insurance Agency and Michigan Insurance Associates are independent insurance agencies providing commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services to the Midland region. The move continues Hub's growth in the state after the addition of Project Motown last year.

"We are excited to continue to expand our regional reach with the addition of these agencies to Hub," said Caroly Hofstee, President of Hub Midwest East. "Adding Arbury Insurance Agency and Michigan Insurance Associates aligns with our focus on growing and bringing in high-performing talent, and strengthening our expertise that will be invaluable to clients as they navigate the current economic market and beyond."

Arbury Insurance Agency principals and Michigan Insurance Associates principals: Michelle Chesney, Matt Granzo, Jacob Howard, Brian Holmes, Neil Provost, Jared Leidich, Austin Rapanos, and their respective teams will join Hub Midwest East.

"With Hub's depth of resources, talent and specialized teams, we will be able to offer our clients expanded expertise and solutions," said Granzo. "We look forward to collaborating with the many other accomplished professionals at Hub and to further expand our experiences and better serve our clients."

Arbury Insurance Agency and Michigan Insurance Associates were represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited