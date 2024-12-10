HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY BANK INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC IN CONNECTICUT

Hub International Limited

Dec 10, 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services, LLC (Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with additional offices across the state and New York, Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, as well as employee benefits services.  

"Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services complements and further strengthens our existing capabilities in the region," said Shawn McLaughlin, President & CEO of Hub New England. "FCBIS is a strong addition to our team and underscores our focus on providing our clients with the best possible services to address their growing needs."

Mark Connelly, President & CEO, and the Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services team will join Hub New England.

"Hub has a stellar reputation in the market," said Connelly. "We are excited to join Hub and work with talented individuals to help grow and expand our resources and services for our clients."

Going forward, Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services will be referred to as Fairfield County Insurance Services, a Hub International company.

B.H. Burke & Co. served as financial advisor to Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

