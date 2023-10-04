HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GREAT BASIN INSURANCE, EUGENE, LLC IN OREGON

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Great Basin Insurance, Eugene, LLC (Great Basin Insurance Eugene), a subsidiary of Great Basin Insurance, Inc. in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Eugene, Oregon, Great Basin Insurance Eugene is a provider of multi-line insurance, including commercial, personal lines, employee benefits to clients in the Northwest.

Michael May, Partner, and the Great Basin Insurance Eugene team will join Hub Northwest team in Eugene led by Erik Finrow, Hub Executive Vice President of Hub Northwest.

Great Basin Insurance Eugene will be referred to as GBI Eugene, a Hub International company.

Great Basin Insurance Eugene was represented by Oak and Associates for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited