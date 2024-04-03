HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH SALE INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. IN FLORIDA

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Sale Insurance Agency, Inc (Sale Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lakeland, Florida, Sale Insurance is a boutique, family owned and operated independent insurance agency serving Central Florida for over 70 years. Sale Insurance provides commercial insurance for businesses and high net worth personal insurance for private clients. Robert Sale, President, and Brittany Sale, Vice President, and the Sale Insurance team will join Hub Florida.

"With HUB, we are excited to greatly expand our resources and services, while continuing to grow our business and to deliver even more value to our clients," said Robert Sale.

Sale Insurance will be referred to as Sale Insurance, a Hub International company.

Sale Insurance was represented by the consulting firm MarshBerry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited