HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF HADFIELD AGENCY, INC. IN ARKANSAS

News provided by

Hub International Limited

Dec 09, 2024, 08:01 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hadfield Agency, Inc. (Hadfield Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Hadfield Agency is an independent, multi-line insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, including auto and home insurance.

"We're excited Hadfield Agency is joining Hub," said Travis Biggert, President of Oklahoma & Arkansas at Hub. "This marks the beginning of our growth strategy in Arkansas, and we will continue to focus on strategic acquisitions that complement our culture and bring top talent."

Chuck Hadfield, President, Charlie Hadfield, Operations Manager, and the Hadfield Agency team will join HUB Mid-America. Hadfield Agency will be referred to as Hadfield Agency, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

VIU BY HUB ACCELERATES GROWTH IN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION SPACE WITH ACQUISITION OF INSURITAS

VIU BY HUB ACCELERATES GROWTH IN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION SPACE WITH ACQUISITION OF INSURITAS

VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, announced today the acquisition of BIS Management Services, Inc. d.b.a. Insuritas. A...
2025 HUB OUTLOOK HIGH NET WORTH SURVEY SPOTLIGHTS EVOLVING RISK LANDSCAPE

2025 HUB OUTLOOK HIGH NET WORTH SURVEY SPOTLIGHTS EVOLVING RISK LANDSCAPE

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, released its 2025 HUB Outlook High Net Worth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics