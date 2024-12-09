HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF HADFIELD AGENCY, INC. IN ARKANSAS

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hadfield Agency, Inc. (Hadfield Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Hadfield Agency is an independent, multi-line insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, including auto and home insurance.

"We're excited Hadfield Agency is joining Hub," said Travis Biggert, President of Oklahoma & Arkansas at Hub. "This marks the beginning of our growth strategy in Arkansas, and we will continue to focus on strategic acquisitions that complement our culture and bring top talent."

Chuck Hadfield, President, Charlie Hadfield, Operations Manager, and the Hadfield Agency team will join HUB Mid-America. Hadfield Agency will be referred to as Hadfield Agency, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

