HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND ALIGNS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF MERRIWETHER & WILLIAMS INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Merriwether & Williams Insurance Services, Inc. (Merriwether & Williams). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, Merriwether & Williams provides contractor development & bonding programs, aligned risk management and special project consulting, and insurance brokerage services.

President & CEO Ingrid Merriwether and the Merriwether & Williams team will join Hub Central & Northern California. Merriwether will become President of Hub Aligned Risk Management Services.

"We're excited to have Ingrid and the team join Hub," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California. "With Merriwether & Williams, we enhance our aligned risk and insurance capabilities to support clients in the private and public agency sector, facilitating diverse and small business engagement to enhance their ability to compete and participate with public agency work."

Merriwether & Williams will be referred to as Merriwether & Williams Insurance Services, Inc., a Hub International company.

MarshBerry represented Merriwether & Williams for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

