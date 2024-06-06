HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF SYMPHONY FINANCIAL & INSURANCE SERVICES IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Symphony Financial & Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Rosemead, California, Symphony Financial & Insurance Services provides clients in the region with employee benefits solutions. David Lee, Owner and the Symphony Financial & Insurance Services team will join Hub Los Angeles/Orange County.

Symphony Financial & Insurance Services will be referred to as Symphony Financial & Insurance Services, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT: Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited