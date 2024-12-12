HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES PERSONAL AND HIGH NET WORTH INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH JACKSON HOLE INSURANCE IN WYOMING

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Jackson Hole Insurance, LLC (Jackson Hole Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Jackson Hole Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing specialized personal insurance solutions for high-net-worth individuals that help enhance coverage and minimize threats to personal wealth.

"We are excited that Jackson Hole Insurance, one of the premier personal lines agencies in the region, is joining Hub," said Brent Irving, President of Hub Mountain States. "Their knowledge and expertise in managing diverse and complex needs, particularly in high net personal lines, will benefit Hub and our clients."

Evan Molyneaux, President, and Geoff Whitaker, Senior Sales Executive, will both join Hub Mountain.

"Hub has a strong national platform and depth of resources that will provide advantages for our clients and growth opportunities for us," said Molyneaux. "We are excited to be part of Hub's growth in the region and look forward to continue sharing our experience with clients."

Jackson Hole Insurance will be referred to as Jackson Hole Insurance, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

