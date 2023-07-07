HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GOLDEN CORNER WEALTH ADVISORS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Golden Green, Inc. d.b.a. Golden Corner Wealth Advisors (Golden Corner). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Seneca, South Carolina, Golden Corner is a financial advisory firm specializing in wealth management and retirement. Golden Corner offers personalized services and educates clients on financial concepts and products, including in the areas of investment, financial planning and insurance.

Founder Jim Charbonneau and the Golden Corner team will join Hub Carolinas.

"We are excited to welcome the Golden Corner team to Hub Carolinas and look forward to further expanding our retirement consulting services in the region," said Tommy Suggs, President and CEO of Hub Carolinas.

The move continues to strengthen Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW) practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. HUB RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

"The Golden Corner team's focus and expertise in financial planning will help us further support our clients and grow our portfolio management capabilities," said Hub RPW President Joe DeNoyior.

Golden Corner will be referred to as Golden Green, Inc. d.b.a. Golden Corner Wealth Advisors, a Hub International company.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited