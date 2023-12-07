HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF LONGBOW FINANCIAL IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Longbow Financial Services, LLC (Longbow Financial). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Longbow Financial is a financial consulting firm specializing in corporate retirement planning and individual client wealth. Managing partner and founder Michael Furrer and the Longbow Financial team will join Hub Northwest.

"We welcome Michael and the Longbow Financial team to HUB as part of our growing presence in the Northwest," said Hub Retirement and Private Wealth President Joe DeNoyior.

Longbow Financial will be referred to as Longbow Financial Services, LLC, a Hub International company.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited