HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CLARK 401K CONSULTING, LLC IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Clark 401k Consulting, LLC (Clark 401k Consulting). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Los Gatos, California, Clark 401k Consulting is an independent 401(k) consulting and fiduciary processes firm. They provide 401(k) retirement plan consulting services in various areas, including independent 401(k) investment consulting, review and help establish fiduciary processes and best practices, retirement readiness, plan optimization strategies, benchmarking, and investment selection assistance and monitoring.

Christopher Clark, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Investment Consultant, and the Clark 401k Consulting team will join Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth practice in Central & Northern California.

"We are excited to have Chris and his team join us and look forward to using his expertise to help us grow the organization," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California.

"Chris's experience with not only retirement plans, but employee benefits and financial wellness, is an excellent fit for what we are focused on here at Hub," added Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW).

The move continues to strengthen Hub RPW practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

