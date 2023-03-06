HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GLACIER INSURANCE OF LIBBY, INC. IN MONTANA

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Glacier Insurance of Libby, Inc. (Glacier Insurance of Libby) in Montana. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Libby, Glacier Insurance of Libby is a full-service independent agency providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in Montana, Idaho and Washington. Kevin Peck and Kim Peck, Owners, and the Glacier Insurance of Libby team will join Hub Mountain.

"We are excited to have Kevin, Kim and their team join Hub," said Brent Irving, President & CEO of Hub Mountain. "They will offer first-rate knowledge and personalized service as we look to continue to grow and provide significant value for clients in the region."

"Joining Hub gives us access to additional resources and capabilities so that we can continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients," said Kevin Peck. "We believe the larger and diversity of experiences will provide a very attractive combination for our clients."

