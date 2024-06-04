HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE IN VERMONT WITH THE ESSEX AGENCY

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Essex Agency, Inc. (The Essex Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Essex Junction, Vermont, The Essex Agency is an independent insurance agency specializing in personal and commercial insurance, including in the construction and real estate industries. This focus also supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

David Holton, President, and John Handy, Vice President, and The Essex Agency team will join Hub International New England.

"We are delighted to welcome The Essex Agency team to Hub," said Shawn McLaughlin, President of Hub New England. "They will greatly expand our expertise and offerings in Vermont by adding a deeply experienced team with well-respected leaders. We look forward to elevating the services we provide to our clients and supporting deep regional and national resource support to the clients of The Essex Agency. A true win-win for both firms' employees and clients!"

"We are excited to start our journey with Hub," said Holton. "Hub's reputation in the industry and the depth and breadth of expertise and resources provide an unparalleled foundation for delivering exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to contributing to our continued success and growth with Hub."

The Essex Agency will be referred to as The Essex Agency, a Hub International company.

Dowling Hales represented The Essex Agency for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

