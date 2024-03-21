HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES IN NEW YORK WITH ONECAP AND PREFERRED SERVICES GROUP

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Onecap Services LLC (Onecap) and SATS, LLC (d/b/a Preferred Services Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Cedarhurst, New York, with offices in Manhattan and Tarrytown, New York and Englewood, New Jersey, Onecap, Preferred Services Group, and their affiliate, LYNLY Health Insurance Agency, LLC, are full-service insurance brokerage firms that provide property and casualty insurance solutions and individual and group benefits solutions including medical and ancillary such as dental, life, vision, disability, and voluntary benefits.

Principals Carey Gruenbaum and Peter Lefkowitz, and their teams, including Dov Eisenberger and Eric Sussman, will join Hub Northeast.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter, Carey and their entire teams to Hub," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast. "For Peter, this is a homecoming, as he started his career with Hub. Now with both Peter and Carey, we strengthen our leadership team and add talent that will expand our ability to offer a best-in-class client experience supported by Hub's resources and boundaryless capabilities. Our combined capabilities and experiences will enhance our offering for clients in the Real Estate and Healthcare sectors, while bolstering the ability to make a significant impact across a broader spectrum of industries."

"With Hub, we look forward to fueling our continued growth," said Gruenbaum and Lefkowitz. "Hub has a strong platform with capabilities and resources to help us meet and exceed the growing needs of our clients."

TAG Financial represented Onecap and Preferred Services Group for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

