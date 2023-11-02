HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE CAPABILITIES WITH OVERMYER HALL ASSOCIATES IN OHIO

News provided by

Hub International Limited

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of OH-INS, LLC, d/b/a Overmyer Hall Associates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Overmyer Hall Associates is one of the largest property & casualty insurance agencies in Central Ohio and specializes in commercial insurance, risk management, surety and personal lines. Their heavy emphasis in the construction and real estate industries supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Overmyer Hall Associates has an excellent reputation in the Central Ohio region with a strong commitment to the community, its clients and employees that will carry on long after this move," said Valerie Bogdan-Powers, President of Hub Heartland. "They will help us continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions, quality products and services. We are excited to have them join Hub."

Overmyer Hall Associates CEO Greg Overmyer, Partners Brian Hall and Dan Overmyer, Ryan Gilmore, and the Overmyer Hall Associates team will join Hub Heartland. Greg Overmyer will become Property & Casualty Leader for the region.

"With Hub, we will continue to grow," said Greg Overmyer. "Hub has a strong platform with capabilities and resources – from specialty industries, claims to technology and more – to help us meet the growing needs of our clients and allow our teammates greater career paths."

Overmyer Hall Associates will be referred to as Overmyer Hall Associates, a Hub International company. 

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Overmyer Hall Associates for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

CONTACT:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PRIVATE CLIENT WATERCRAFT RISK ADVISORY SERVICES

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PRIVATE CLIENT WATERCRAFT RISK ADVISORY SERVICES

A Specialized Offering Designed to Provide Consultative Guidance to Help Affluent Clients Secure Insurance Coverage for Luxury Yachts and...
HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY INSURANCE FOR INDEPENDENT PHYSICIANS

HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY INSURANCE FOR INDEPENDENT PHYSICIANS

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Independent...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.