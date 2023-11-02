HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE CAPABILITIES WITH OVERMYER HALL ASSOCIATES IN OHIO

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of OH-INS, LLC, d/b/a Overmyer Hall Associates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Overmyer Hall Associates is one of the largest property & casualty insurance agencies in Central Ohio and specializes in commercial insurance, risk management, surety and personal lines. Their heavy emphasis in the construction and real estate industries supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Overmyer Hall Associates has an excellent reputation in the Central Ohio region with a strong commitment to the community, its clients and employees that will carry on long after this move," said Valerie Bogdan-Powers, President of Hub Heartland. "They will help us continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions, quality products and services. We are excited to have them join Hub."

Overmyer Hall Associates CEO Greg Overmyer, Partners Brian Hall and Dan Overmyer, Ryan Gilmore, and the Overmyer Hall Associates team will join Hub Heartland. Greg Overmyer will become Property & Casualty Leader for the region.

"With Hub, we will continue to grow," said Greg Overmyer. "Hub has a strong platform with capabilities and resources – from specialty industries, claims to technology and more – to help us meet the growing needs of our clients and allow our teammates greater career paths."

Overmyer Hall Associates will be referred to as Overmyer Hall Associates, a Hub International company.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Overmyer Hall Associates for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

