HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, CONSTRUCTION CAPABILITIES WITH THE WOODITCH COMPANY IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of The Wooditch Company, Insurance Services, Inc. (The Wooditch Company). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Irvine, California, The Wooditch Company is a privately held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits services firm advising clients in various industries, including construction. Their specialization in the https://www.hubinternational.com/industries/real-estate-insurance/tenant-default-captive-insurance/construction industry supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. The Wooditch Company team will join Hub LAOC.

"Clients will benefit from the addition of The Wooditch Company to our team," said Andrew Forchelli, President of Hub Los Angeles/Orange County (LAOC). "I couldn't be more excited to have The Wooditch Company join Hub LAOC."

"Hub provides an ideal platform for us to continue to grow," added Bill Wooditch. "Hub has strong capabilities and resources in all key areas, including specialty industries, claims, technology and more, to perfectly meet the needs of our clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

