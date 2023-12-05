HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SPECIALISTS INC. IN COLORADO

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Professional Financial Specialists Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Professional Financial Specialists Inc. is a full-service agency providing comprehensive commercial insurance services for businesses and medical professionals and individuals, and employee benefits and retirement solutions for their clients. Their expertise in healthcare supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Regan Turner, Principal, and Professional Financial Specialists Inc. team will join Hub Colorado.

Professional Financial Specialists Inc. will be referred to as Professional Financial Specialists Inc., a Hub International company.

Professional Financial Specialists Inc. was represented by MarshBerry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited