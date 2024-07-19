HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF McCLEMENTS INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of McClements Insurance Services, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With clients throughout Southern, Central and Northern California, McClements Insurance Services, LLC is a commercial insurance agency that specializes in helping large employers arrive at creative solutions for their employee benefits and HR compliance challenges. Ed McClements, Jr., Owner and President and the McClements Insurance Services, LLC team will join Hub Central and North California.

"We are excited to have the McClements team's expertise on our team," said Darren Caesar, President and CEO of Hub Central & Northern California. "Adding them to our team further enhances the services we offer to clients regarding their complex employee benefit matters."

McClements Insurance Services, LLC will be referred to as McClements Insurance Services, LLC, a Hub International company.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to McClements Insurance Services, LLC for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

