HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF EVO INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of EVO Insurance Services, Inc. (EVO Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chico, California, EVO Insurance Services is a privately held insurance agency specializing in employee benefits programs. EVO works with companies of all sizes to establish customized benefits programs that allow clients to attract and retain the top employees. Shawn Blofsky, President & Founder of EVO Insurance Services, and the EVO Insurance Services team will join Hub Central & Northern California (HUB CNC) and report into the Sacramento region.

"We are excited to have Shawn and his team join us," said Darren Caesar, President of HUB CNC. "We have a clear line of sight on how we can grow our client base together."

EVO Insurance Services supports clients through various resources, knowledge and expertise. They are known for their creativity in building benefits programs to maximize value for clients. The move to Hub builds on this strategy and provides EVO Insurance Services clients access to Hub's vast resources and in- house expertise. In addition, EVO Insurance Services will be able to broaden their offering to clients with property and casualty insurance, retirement and private wealth services, and a variety of individual, personal lines, and high net worth coverage options.

As the 7th largest employee benefits broker in North America, Hub's employee benefits team supports clients with tailored solutions in cost management, employee engagement, HR technology, compliance consulting, health & performance, and client advocacy.

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

