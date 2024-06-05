HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES WITH COMBINED HCM IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Combined Benefits, Inc., Combined Commercial Insurance Services LLC., and Combined Employer Services Inc. (collectively, Combined HCM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Diamond Bar, California, Combined HCM is a full-service human capital management broker helping clients and ultimately their employees by easily managing all HR, recruiting, payroll, benefits and commercial insurance needs.

"Combined HCM has great talent and a strong reputation in the region with an unwavering commitment to its clients and their employees," said Andrew Forchelli, President of Hub Los Angeles/Orange County (LAOC). "They will help us continue to grow and provide our clients with innovative human capital solutions, quality products and services. We are excited for them to join Hub."

Donny Woo, CEO, and Jonathan Zhao, Vice President of Payroll, and the Combined HCM team will join Hub LAOC.

"With Hub, we will continue to grow," said Woo. "Hub has an already strong platform of benefits capabilities and resources to help us expand our services to meet the growing human capital and benefits needs of our clients."

Combined HCM will be referred to as Combined HCM, a Hub International company.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Combined HCM for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

