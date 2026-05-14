HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS LIFE SCIENCES PRACTICE WITH INTEGRATED RISK ADVISORY SERVICES

Comprehensive North American practice delivers risk solutions for life sciences organizations at every stage of growth

Life Sciences Practice delivers risk advisory services spanning business insurance, risk services, employee benefits and retirement.

As life sciences risks grow more complex, HUB addresses the full spectrum of exposures, from clinical trial liability to funding volatility and governance gaps, that traditional insurance alone cannot solve.

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the expansion of the HUB Life Sciences Practice to deliver stage-appropriate risk advisory in the U.S. and Canada that evolves with each organization, from early-stage startups navigating first clinical trials to commercialized multinationals managing product liability across jurisdictions.

"The life sciences risk landscape has changed in ways that a traditional insurance program simply can't address on its own," said Liam Brown, HUB Life Sciences North American Practice Leader. "We built this practice to meet clients at every stage of their journey and provide the strategy, expertise and the relationships to help them move forward with confidence."

Life sciences organizations in the U.S. and Canada are navigating a complex and interconnected risk environment. Funding is increasingly concentrated at later development stages, which can create barriers for talent and innovation. Regulatory scrutiny is intensifying as product development outpaces oversight frameworks, and many of the most significant risks, such as funding volatility and governance gaps, that can't be transferred through insurance alone.

HUB's North American Life Sciences Practice delivers integrated, consultative risk advisory across business insurance, risk services, employee benefits and retirement. Serving pharmaceuticals and biologics, medical devices and digital health, dietary supplements, CROs, CDMOs, CMOs and R&D organizations, HUB specialists address the full spectrum of life sciences risk, including reputational exposures outside traditional insurance frameworks, through capabilities spanning products and professional liability, clinical trial liability, cyber, D&O, property, workers' compensation, compliance, claims advocacy, M&A due diligence, benchmarking, group medical, HR technology and retirement consulting.

To learn more, visit HUB Life Sciences.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited