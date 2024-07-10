HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS NONPROFIT AND CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH WYATT INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN TENNESSEE

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Wyatt Insurance Services, Inc. (Wyatt Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Knoxville and Clarksville, Tennessee, Wyatt Insurance is a local independent agency specializing in commercial and personal insurance, risk management and employee benefits. Their emphasis in the nonprofit and construction industries supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are excited to have Ashley and his team join Hub," said Cooper Jones, President of Hub Mid-South. "Wyatt Insurance has a great reputation in the region, and they will help us continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions, quality products and services."

President Ashley Wyatt, Employee Benefits Advisor and Partner Cliff Horne, and Commercial Risk Advisor and Partner Andy Huddleston, and the Wyatt Insurance team will join Hub Mid-South.

"Our clients were at the forefront of our decision to join Hub due to today's ever changing insurance environment," says Ashley Wyatt, Principal and Founder of Wyatt Insurance Services. "We are so thankful for our community's support over the years, and we are excited to bring world-class resources and expertise with our same local support to the business-owners, non-profits and individuals we serve."

Wyatt Insurance will be referred to as Wyatt Insurance Services, Inc., a Hub International company.

Reagan Consulting represented Wyatt Insurance for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

