Hub International Expands Real Estate Insurance Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Safe Harbour Group, Ltd. In New York

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Safe Harbour Group, Ltd. (Safe Harbour Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in New City, New York, Safe Harbour Group is an independent insurance agency providing commercial, personal and employee benefits insurance. Safe Harbour Group specializes in various industries, including real estate, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Sheldon Horowitz, President, and the rest of the Safe Harbour Group team will join Hub Northeast. With Hub, Safe Harbour Group will expand its services and solutions for clients.

Helfer & Associates LLC represented Safe Harbour Group in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

