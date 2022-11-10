HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS WEALTH ADVISORY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BRIDGECREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC IN OKLAHOMA

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC (Bridgecreek). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bridgecreek is an independent, boutique portfolio management firm focused on an exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, and family foundations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Bridgecreek currently manages in excess of $1 billion in assets under management.

"Expanding our wealth advisory services, particularly for private clients, in our region is important as we continue to expand and provide high-value services to clients," said Travis Biggert, President of Hub Oklahoma and Arkansas region.

Bridgecreek co-founders Chuck Fuller, CEO, and Brian Carney, Chief Investment Officer, and the Bridgecreek team will join Hub Mid-America.

"Chuck, Brian and the Bridgecreek team bring a focus on wealth management that is a critical component as we grow and focus on providing enhanced capabilities around portfolio management," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

"Hub's reputation and experience have made this an attractive opportunity as we look to continue to grow," said Fuller. "We are excited about our future together, and we're confident that the added resources and scale will create new opportunities for us and provide great value for our clients."

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited