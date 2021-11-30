HUB International In Collaboration With Staff At The Cornell University, Sloan Program In Healthcare Administration Releases Medical Assistant Patient Safety White Paper

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced it has collaborated with Cathy Bartell, MHA, Associate Director of the Sloan Program in Health Administration at the Cornell University Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy, and graduate student Nicolaus Nigro on a white paper on how medical assistants can present a significant and often overlooked liability for physician practices that could result in harm to the patient, if they are not properly trained and supervised.

"Our primary focus is to inform physicians practices and help keep patients safe," said Gigi Acevedo-Parker, HUB's National Practice Leader-Clinical Risk Manager, Risk Services Division. "The paper provides guidance and extends our insurance and risk management expertise to physician groups on a liability that is often overlooked because of the vast disparity in medical assistant training and certification. We are extremely pleased to be working with Cathy and Nico of Cornell University to share our perspective on this critical subject."

Titled "Medical Assistants and the Adoption of Delineation of Privileges," the paper discusses the risks to physicians' practices that use medical assistants. Physicians are held legally liable for any action taken by their medical assistants. The paper addresses the importance of understanding medical assistant training and preparation, setting proper limitations on what services medical assistants can and cannot perform and reviewing the scope-of-practice laws based on state.

"Patient wellbeing and safety are at a significant risk in America's medical offices and providing guidance to physicians and practice administrators is key in fostering critical risk management and prevention," said Bartell.

Download a copy of the white paper here.

