HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BUILDER'S RISK INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

A Comprehensive Insurance and Risk Mitigation Solution for Project Owners, Contractors and Developers to Help Save Time and Ensure Compliance

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, a turnkey insurance and risk mitigation solution for project owners, general contractors and developers of frame and non-frame projects to efficiently secure insurance coverage to ensure compliance with carrier underwriting requirements and minimize project risks and delays.

Builder's risk coverage is critical for managing property damage claims from construction and construction-related activities. Securing coverage often requires compliance with carrier underwriting standards for water mitigation, fire resistance technologies and site security. Project owners must contract with multiple vendors or contractors to install these systems before being eligible for coverage.

HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions offers a complete solution that leverages highly-rated third-party vendors to provide best-in-class mitigation solutions and a proprietary mobile app that enables complete visibility and oversight of carrier requirements for any project.

"The complex and often time-consuming process of engaging multiple vendors and contractors for mitigation systems can pose significant financial and logistical burdens," said Kirk Chamberlain, HUB Executive Vice President of the Construction Specialty Practice. "We understand these challenges and now offer a complete solution for clients. HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions provides appropriate insurance protection plus the peace of mind of knowing all underwriting requirements have been met, and the project is adequately protected against theft, fire or water damage."

With HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its clients' risks and insurance needs. For more information on HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (HUB) is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

