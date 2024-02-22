HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BUILDER'S RISK INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

News provided by

Hub International Limited

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

A Comprehensive Insurance and Risk Mitigation Solution for Project Owners, Contractors and Developers to Help Save Time and Ensure Compliance

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, a turnkey insurance and risk mitigation solution for project owners, general contractors and developers of frame and non-frame projects to efficiently secure insurance coverage to ensure compliance with carrier underwriting requirements and minimize project risks and delays.

Builder's risk coverage is critical for managing property damage claims from construction and construction-related activities. Securing coverage often requires compliance with carrier underwriting standards for water mitigation, fire resistance technologies and site security. Project owners must contract with multiple vendors or contractors to install these systems before being eligible for coverage.

HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions offers a complete solution that leverages highly-rated third-party vendors to provide best-in-class mitigation solutions and a proprietary mobile app that enables complete visibility and oversight of carrier requirements for any project.

"The complex and often time-consuming process of engaging multiple vendors and contractors for mitigation systems can pose significant financial and logistical burdens," said Kirk Chamberlain, HUB Executive Vice President of the Construction Specialty Practice. "We understand these challenges and now offer a complete solution for clients. HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions provides appropriate insurance protection plus the peace of mind of knowing all underwriting requirements have been met, and the project is adequately protected against theft, fire or water damage."

With HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its clients' risks and insurance needs. For more information on HUB Builder's Risk Insurance Solutions, click here.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (HUB) is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS ACCESS TO RETIREMENT PLANS FOR BUSINESSES WITH LESS THAN 100 EMPLOYEES WITH ADDITIONAL HUB RETIREMENT SELECT POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS ACCESS TO RETIREMENT PLANS FOR BUSINESSES WITH LESS THAN 100 EMPLOYEES WITH ADDITIONAL HUB RETIREMENT SELECT POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW), a division of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of the HUB Retirement Select...
VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH HONEYQUOTE TO PROVIDE FLORIDA HOME AND CONDO OWNERS MORE INSURANCE OPTIONS IN RESPONSE TO MARKET CHALLENGES

VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH HONEYQUOTE TO PROVIDE FLORIDA HOME AND CONDO OWNERS MORE INSURANCE OPTIONS IN RESPONSE TO MARKET CHALLENGES

VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with HoneyQuote, a Florida home and condo insurance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.