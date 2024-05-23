HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES FLEET SOLUTIONS DIGITAL MARKETPLACE

Access to Trusted and Proven Vendor Resources to Better Manage Risk and Secure Optimal Insurance

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace, a digital platform that provides access to products and services from proven and trusted vendors across several fleet solution categories, including fleet management, insurance, maintenance and diagnostics, and technology.

A critical part of keeping commercial fleet drivers safe and vehicles performing their best is partnering with credible businesses for products and services. Finding the right solutions from the right vendors can be challenging and time consuming. HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace helps commercial fleets of all sizes, in any industry, find solutions to better manage risk and secure competitive insurance rates.

"We have selected more than 70 trusted vendors to provide tailored products and services in a one-stop shop for commercial fleets," said Lisa R. Paul, CPCU, Chief Strategy Officer, HUB Transportation Specialty. "Our large network provides clients with innovative, cost-effective fleet solutions for their day-to-day needs."

The HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace also includes technology solutions from HUB Drive Online, HUB's proprietary technology platform. HUB Drive Online integrates operations, data, legal, risk management programs and service providers into a single platform, making it easier for clients to manage their transportation operations. By becoming a HUB Drive Online client, companies can leverage the data from products purchased in the HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace to improve risk management and lower their insurance rates.

HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace enables users to search via keyword, browse by category, get customized recommendations by fleet size and industry, or book a free consultation with prospective vendors.

For more information on HUB Fleet Solutions Marketplace, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

