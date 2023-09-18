HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB RETIREMENT SELECT 100+ POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

Expanding Access to Retirement Plans for Small- to Mid-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW), a division of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of HUB Retirement Select 100+, a pooled employer plan (PEP) for clients, targeting employers with 100 employees or more in the U.S., seeking to offer 401(k) retirement plans with the opportunity to reduce costs, complexity, fiduciary liability/risks and administrative burdens.

The SECURE Act of 2019 created PEPs to help close the retirement plan coverage gap. A PEP simplifies the process for small- to mid-sized employers, making saving for retirement easier and more accessible for many Americans.

"With HUB Retirement Select 100+ PEP, clients can offer a competitive retirement plan to their employees, helping them achieve financial security and overall wellness," said Joe DeNoyior, President of HUB RPW. "Our PEP provides clients, including small and mid-size businesses, with a viable solution that may reduce costs, lessens administrative burdens, minimizes fiduciary responsibility and most of all, enables our clients to focus more on their core business."

HUB Retirement Select 100+ PEP works in partnership with NPPG Plan Professionals, the Pooled Plan Provider, and Transamerica to manage the recordkeeping, with HUB providing retirement advisory services.

For more information on HUB Retirement Select 100+ PEP, click here.

HUB RPW continues to strengthen its services with the addition of talent and resources, such as HUB Retirement Select 100+ PEP, to develop more comprehensive strategies for our valued clients. HUB RPW works to help plan sponsors create financial solutions that align with their business strategy, helps to mitigate fiduciary risk and empowers employees to pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About HUB International 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB.  Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about HUB Retirement and Private Wealth.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

