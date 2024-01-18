HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROPERTY PRACTICE

New Practice Provides a Customized Approach for Clients to Secure Insurance Coverage and Manage Commercial Property Risks

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of the HUB Property Practice. The practice brings together HUB's extensive group of Property specialists throughout North America to provide clients with tailored risk management and insurance solutions to better address complex challenges in the commercial insurance property market including rate increases, record industry losses, insurance to value adequacy, heightened underwriting scrutiny, and challenges with market capacity for particular risks and perils.

"HUB's Property Practice extends our level of commitment to reinvest in HUB and bring comprehensive resources to our clients with enhanced services and insurance to help them protect and grow their business," said Marc Cohen, President & CEO of HUB. "We continue to expand our boundaryless solutions to support our clients and mitigate their risks by bringing the right experts and resources to them."

Blake Giannisis, who recently joined HUB as Executive Vice President, will serve as North American Property Practice Leader and will lead the practice and HUB experts to manage key product offerings, oversee market and wholesale partner relationships, and strengthen HUB commercial property solutions to meet the large and complex needs of clients including:

  •  Single Carrier Programs
  • Shared and Layered Programs
  • Reinsurance Solutions
  • Alternative Risk Solutions

"HUB's Property Practice goes beyond mere compliance with Property insurance requirements, providing personalized advice and strategy to address industry nuances and emerging risk trends," said Giannisis. "Our customized approach involves conducting a thorough risk assessment to help clients navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving market."

About HUB International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center

