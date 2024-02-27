HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES ANTHONY SCOTT AS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS NATIONAL MAJOR MARKET PRACTICE LEADER

News provided by

Hub International Limited

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Scott to Advance HUB's Specialization in Solving the Complex Total Rewards Needs of Large Employers

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today it has named Anthony Scott as Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice Leader.

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic human resources and total rewards. As HUB's Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice Leader, Scott will drive the growth of the practice and its overall strategy, helping major market clients implement innovative solutions that address their unique total rewards needs.

"Anthony has demonstrated great leadership and vision in an important area where we can support clients with every aspect of their complex employee benefits needs," said Marc Cohen, HUB President & CEO. "We are excited to recognize and elevate the depth of our existing talent to enhance our comprehensive solutions that help clients build a more vital workforce."

HUB's Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice helps large clients – more than 500 employees – with tailored guidance to address their total rewards and employee benefits needs, including cost management, personalized benefits, using data analytics to optimize total rewards, creating quality employee experiences and providing scalable solutions.

"Today's employers are navigating a complex business landscape, from the challenges of hybrid work environments to maintaining regulatory compliance, and they are also seeking new ways of engaging their employees and providing personalized benefits while still trying to be cost-effective," said Scott. "At HUB, we're helping clients get ahead of these workforce challenges to build a resilient, engaged workforce that continues to drive their success."

Previously, Scott led HUB's Employee Benefits Major Market segment focusing on large complex organizations. He was responsible for identifying, developing and implementing innovative and sustainable strategies with an emphasis on change management. Scott joined HUB in 2021 and previously worked at a large privately held brokerage serving as the director of strategic consulting. Scott brings significant experience across all industries with a strong focus in healthcare, private equity, technology, manufacturing and higher education. He also holds numerous HR, Employee Benefits professional designations & licenses.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center

MEDIA CONTACTS: 
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BUILDER'S RISK INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BUILDER'S RISK INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Builder's Risk...
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS ACCESS TO RETIREMENT PLANS FOR BUSINESSES WITH LESS THAN 100 EMPLOYEES WITH ADDITIONAL HUB RETIREMENT SELECT POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS ACCESS TO RETIREMENT PLANS FOR BUSINESSES WITH LESS THAN 100 EMPLOYEES WITH ADDITIONAL HUB RETIREMENT SELECT POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW), a division of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of the HUB Retirement Select...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.