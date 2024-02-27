HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES ANTHONY SCOTT AS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS NATIONAL MAJOR MARKET PRACTICE LEADER

Scott to Advance HUB's Specialization in Solving the Complex Total Rewards Needs of Large Employers

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today it has named Anthony Scott as Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice Leader.

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic human resources and total rewards. As HUB's Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice Leader, Scott will drive the growth of the practice and its overall strategy, helping major market clients implement innovative solutions that address their unique total rewards needs.

"Anthony has demonstrated great leadership and vision in an important area where we can support clients with every aspect of their complex employee benefits needs," said Marc Cohen, HUB President & CEO. "We are excited to recognize and elevate the depth of our existing talent to enhance our comprehensive solutions that help clients build a more vital workforce."

HUB's Employee Benefits National Major Market Practice helps large clients – more than 500 employees – with tailored guidance to address their total rewards and employee benefits needs, including cost management, personalized benefits, using data analytics to optimize total rewards, creating quality employee experiences and providing scalable solutions.

"Today's employers are navigating a complex business landscape, from the challenges of hybrid work environments to maintaining regulatory compliance, and they are also seeking new ways of engaging their employees and providing personalized benefits while still trying to be cost-effective," said Scott. "At HUB, we're helping clients get ahead of these workforce challenges to build a resilient, engaged workforce that continues to drive their success."

Previously, Scott led HUB's Employee Benefits Major Market segment focusing on large complex organizations. He was responsible for identifying, developing and implementing innovative and sustainable strategies with an emphasis on change management. Scott joined HUB in 2021 and previously worked at a large privately held brokerage serving as the director of strategic consulting. Scott brings significant experience across all industries with a strong focus in healthcare, private equity, technology, manufacturing and higher education. He also holds numerous HR, Employee Benefits professional designations & licenses.

