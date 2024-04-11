HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES CMO ELLINA SHINNICK AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF M&A CLARK WORMER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Ellina Shinnick, Chief Marketing Officer, and Clark Wormer, Managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), to HUB's Executive Management Team.

"Ellina's and Clark's appointments speak volumes to the depth of our talent and our commitment to creating career growth opportunities for our employees," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "Marketing and M&A significantly contribute to HUB's continued success playing an important role in fueling our organic growth, customer engagement, talent acquisition, and brand visibility strategies."

As HUB's Chief Marketing Officer, Shinnick leads the strategy for both the HUB and VIU by HUB brands. Since joining HUB in 2015, Shinnick has built HUB's Marketing Center of Excellence. She has also been instrumental in helping to advance HUB along its digital journey, investing in the latest marketing technology and skillsets that enable HUB to connect with and serve its ever-changing client base. Shinnick also successfully led the design and launch of multiple HUB brand refreshes, including the newest brand – VIU by HUB.

Wormer joined HUB in 2005 and as Managing Director of M&A is responsible for corporate development. He oversees the team responsible for identifying potential partners, developing and negotiating deal structures, analytics and modeling, due diligence and execution of transactions. Wormer has led HUB's M&A team since 2018 and has been involved in more than 800 transactions totaling over $2 billion in acquisition revenue. Under Wormer's leadership, the M&A team expanded its pipeline to include wholesale/MGA, Retirement and Private Wealth, and Employee Benefits in Canada, positively impacting HUB's inorganic and organic growth.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

