HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY INSURANCE FOR INDEPENDENT PHYSICIANS

Hub International Limited

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Same, Affordable Medical Malpractice Coverage Benefits as Large Clinics and Hospitals, and Access to Risk Management, Claims Management Expertise

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Independent Physicians Insurance (IPI) for independent physicians and independent physician groups in the U.S. As the healthcare environment continues to consolidate and puts pressure on the independent physician, HUB IPI provides reduced costs with similar medical malpractice coverage benefits offered for large clinics and hospitals.

"Physician groups often lack the purchasing power, resources and expertise to effectively address the risk management challenges and issues within their practice," said Pete Reilly, North American Healthcare Practice Leader. "With HUB IPI, physicians have access to a variety of physician insurance options, access to expertise and cost savings, giving them peace of mind when mitigating risks and obtaining insurance coverage for their practice."

Backed by an A.M. Best A (Excellent) rated carrier, HUB IPI is a comprehensive insurance solution for independent physicians and smaller physician groups (practices with 1-15 physicians) in any specialty with an excellent claims history, strong safety record and proactive risk management practices. Additional benefits include exclusive, customized risk management programs; aggressive claims management and legal support; and the knowledge that the product is managed by a governing body of physician peers from both primary and specialty backgrounds.

With the HUB IPI product, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its healthcare clients' risks and needs. For more information on HUB IPI, click here.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected] 

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

