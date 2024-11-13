HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF R.K. GORE & ASSOCIATES IN UTAH

Nov 13, 2024

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of R.K. Gore & Associates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lehi, Utah, R.K. Gore & Associates is an independent insurance agency specializing in insurance solutions for the residential construction industry. Their industry expertise in construction supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Robert Gore, owner, and the R.K. Gore & Associates team will join Hub Southern California and Utah.

R.K. Gore & Associates will be referred to as R.K. Gore & Associates, a Hub International company.

MarshBerry represented R.K. Gore & Associates for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

