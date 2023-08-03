HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF ASSURED RISK ADVISORS L.L.C. IN PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Assured Risk Advisors L.L.C. (Assured Risk Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Irwin, Pennsylvania, Assured Risk Advisors is an independent insurance agency that provides personal and commercial insurance. They advise clients in various industries, including construction and real estate, which support Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Principals Nick and Mike Tropiano, and the Assured Risk Advisors team will join Hub Three Rivers.

Assured Risk Advisors will be referred to as Assured Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

